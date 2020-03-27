Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp (NYSE:CHMI) to Announce $0.43 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp (NYSE:CHMI) will report earnings of $0.43 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the lowest is $0.42. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment posted earnings per share of $0.60 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 28.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment will report full year earnings of $1.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.62 to $1.75. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $2.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 million. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a negative net margin of 58.95% and a positive return on equity of 13.11%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler started coverage on Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a report on Friday, January 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a price target for the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.63.

Shares of NYSE CHMI traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.29. 416,162 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,180. The company has a market cap of $104.46 million, a P/E ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.75. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a twelve month low of $4.12 and a twelve month high of $17.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 19.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s payout ratio is presently 79.60%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 762,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,118,000 after purchasing an additional 113,800 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 311,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,075,000 after purchasing an additional 40,431 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $460,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $456,000. Finally, Financial Architects Inc lifted its holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 155.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 44,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 27,261 shares in the last quarter. 49.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS and Investments in Servicing Related Assets segments. It manages a portfolio of servicing related assets, residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and prime residential mortgage loans, as well as other residential mortgage assets.

