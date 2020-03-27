Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) Given a CHF 410 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Posted by on Mar 27th, 2020

Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) has been given a CHF 410 price objective by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

ZURN has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 434 price objective on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 418.50 price objective on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 405 price target on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 350 price target on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a CHF 375 target price on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Zurich Insurance Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of CHF 390.88.

Zurich Insurance Group has a 52 week low of CHF 262.10 and a 52 week high of CHF 321.80.

Zurich Insurance Group Company Profile

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries provide insurance products and related services. Its segments include General Insurance, Global Life, Farmers, Other Operating Businesses and Non-Core Businesses. The General Insurance segment provides a range of motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses.

See Also: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Analyst Recommendations for Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN)

Receive News & Ratings for Zurich Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurich Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit