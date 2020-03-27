Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) Given a CHF 410 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) has been given a CHF 410 price objective by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

ZURN has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 434 price objective on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 418.50 price objective on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 405 price target on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 350 price target on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a CHF 375 target price on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Zurich Insurance Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of CHF 390.88.

Zurich Insurance Group has a 52 week low of CHF 262.10 and a 52 week high of CHF 321.80.

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries provide insurance products and related services. Its segments include General Insurance, Global Life, Farmers, Other Operating Businesses and Non-Core Businesses. The General Insurance segment provides a range of motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses.

