$0.06 EPS Expected for Everi Holdings Inc (NYSE:EVRI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Everi Holdings Inc (NYSE:EVRI) will announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Everi’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the lowest is ($0.01). Everi posted earnings of $0.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Everi will report full year earnings of $0.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.61. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.88. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Everi.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The credit services provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.13). Everi had a negative return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 3.10%. The firm had revenue of $145.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently issued reports on EVRI shares. ValuEngine raised Everi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Everi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Shares of NYSE EVRI traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.33. The company had a trading volume of 3,576,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,574,832. The stock has a market cap of $302.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 1.78. Everi has a 12 month low of $1.55 and a 12 month high of $14.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.52, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.88.

In related news, EVP David Lucchese bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.22 per share, for a total transaction of $41,100.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,748.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Maureen T. Mullarkey bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.27 per share, for a total transaction of $62,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $62,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 16,500 shares of company stock worth $112,800. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EVRI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Everi by 50.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,462 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the period. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everi in the first quarter worth $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everi in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Everi in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Everi during the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.45% of the company’s stock.

Everi Company Profile

Everi Holdings Inc provides technology solutions for the casino gaming industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. It offers gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, core HDX, Empire MPX and the Texan HDX, wide area progressive games, and slot tournament systems; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

