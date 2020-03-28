$0.39 Earnings Per Share Expected for TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) This Quarter

Analysts expect that TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) will announce $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for TEGNA’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the highest is $0.39. TEGNA posted earnings per share of $0.29 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 14th.

Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for TEGNA.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. TEGNA had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 20.01%. The firm had revenue of $693.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cfra boosted their target price on shares of TEGNA from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of TEGNA from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TEGNA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of TEGNA in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. TEGNA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

TGNA traded down $0.25 on Friday, hitting $13.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,813,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,864,538. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.44. TEGNA has a 12 month low of $10.66 and a 12 month high of $18.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.29%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of TEGNA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,288,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TEGNA in the fourth quarter worth $367,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in TEGNA by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,963,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,453,000 after purchasing an additional 85,776 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TEGNA by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 115,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in TEGNA by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 277,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,638,000 after buying an additional 77,300 shares during the period. 99.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TEGNA

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

