$1.08 EPS Expected for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) will post earnings per share of $1.08 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for SAP’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.12 and the lowest is $1.03. SAP posted earnings per share of $1.02 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that SAP will report full-year earnings of $6.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.86 to $6.23. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $6.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.52 to $6.91. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow SAP.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.10 billion. SAP had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SAP shares. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SAP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Bank of America cut shares of SAP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of SAP in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of SAP from $150.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SAP has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.82.

SAP traded down $4.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $110.28. The company had a trading volume of 881,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,434,145. The company has a market capitalization of $137.56 billion, a PE ratio of 35.46, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.04. SAP has a one year low of $90.89 and a one year high of $140.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $121.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.7119 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a yield of 0.9%. SAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.85%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in SAP during the 4th quarter worth about $5,025,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SAP during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SAP during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SAP during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of SAP during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 4.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

