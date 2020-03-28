104,334 Shares in Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV) Acquired by Ratan Capital Management LP

Ratan Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 104,334 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,565,000. Viavi Solutions comprises 0.8% of Ratan Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,132,312 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $46,984,000 after purchasing an additional 74,294 shares during the last quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $150,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 80,038 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Viavi Solutions by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 32,840 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on VIAV shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. TheStreet raised Viavi Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub raised Viavi Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Viavi Solutions from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Viavi Solutions from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Viavi Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.56.

In other news, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 1,969 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total transaction of $27,979.49. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $560,300.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

VIAV traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.06. The stock had a trading volume of 2,112,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,461,371. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.45 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.78 and a 200 day moving average of $14.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.65. Viavi Solutions Inc has a 1 year low of $8.08 and a 1 year high of $16.35.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $313.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.83 million. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 17.57% and a net margin of 3.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Viavi Solutions Inc will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, civil government, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance Products segments.

