50,000 Shares in Virgin Galactic Holdings (NASDAQ:SPCE) Acquired by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Virgin Galactic Holdings (NASDAQ:SPCE) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SPCE. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Virgin Galactic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $293,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Virgin Galactic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $139,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Virgin Galactic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $462,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Virgin Galactic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $709,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Virgin Galactic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000.

NASDAQ SPCE traded down $1.68 on Friday, hitting $15.38. The stock had a trading volume of 10,899,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,526,357. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.92. Virgin Galactic Holdings has a 52-week low of $6.90 and a 52-week high of $42.49.

SPCE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Virgin Galactic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Virgin Galactic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Virgin Galactic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday.

Virgin Galactic Profile

Virgin Galactic, LLC provides spaceline services. The company offers suborbital research flights to scientific research community. It also operates a spaceport for astronaut training and flights operations.Virgin Galactic, LLC was founded in 2004 and is based in Mojave, California with additional offices in Las Cruces, New York, London, Pasadena, and Washington, DC Virgin Galactic, LLC operates as a subsidiary of Virgin Group Ltd.

