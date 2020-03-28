53,634 Shares in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) Purchased by Ratan Capital Management LP

Ratan Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 53,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,479,000. World Wrestling Entertainment accounts for 1.9% of Ratan Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 513,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,327,000 after acquiring an additional 19,497 shares during the period. General American Investors Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $6,422,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 25,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Highside Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $14,758,000. Finally, Man Group plc raised its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 324.4% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 435,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,255,000 after acquiring an additional 332,923 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

WWE has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Loop Capital lowered shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.

In related news, Director Patricia A. Gottesman sold 3,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total transaction of $126,402.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,592 shares in the company, valued at $429,947.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 40.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WWE traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,938,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,967,742. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.42. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.10 and a 1-year high of $100.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.24 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.17.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 25.56%. The business had revenue of $322.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.47%.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates in three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

