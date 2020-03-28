6,630 Shares in Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO) Purchased by Transcend Wealth Collective LLC

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC owned 0.10% of Invesco Global Water ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Invesco Global Water ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 115,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,582,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Global Water ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Global Water ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,177,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Global Water ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,165,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Global Water ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:PIO traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.50. The stock had a trading volume of 93,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,682. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.29. Invesco Global Water ETF has a 1-year low of $20.56 and a 1-year high of $32.45.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be paid a $0.009 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%.

About Invesco Global Water ETF

PowerShares Global Water Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ OMX Global Water Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the equity securities that comprise the Index, American depository receipts (ADR) and Global depository receipts (GDR) that are based on the securities in the Index.

