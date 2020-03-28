Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Short Interest Up 43.7% in March

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,233,900 shares, an increase of 43.7% from the February 27th total of 2,250,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 761,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days. Currently, 8.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other news, CEO Jay C. Horgen purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $84.62 per share, for a total transaction of $846,200.00. Also, EVP Hugh Cutler purchased 350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $71.67 per share, with a total value of $25,084.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,912 shares in the company, valued at $567,053.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 30,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,187,134. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMG. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Affiliated Managers Group in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Affiliated Managers Group in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Affiliated Managers Group in the 4th quarter worth $98,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,683 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Affiliated Managers Group in the 4th quarter worth $287,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMG traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.36. The company had a trading volume of 902,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,043,992. Affiliated Managers Group has a one year low of $44.37 and a one year high of $115.75. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.37 and its 200-day moving average is $79.94.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The asset manager reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.49. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 19.58%. The business had revenue of $555.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group will post 13.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.00%.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMG. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $63.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $75.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

