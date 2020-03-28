Aimmune Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AIMT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.15 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Aimmune Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AIMT) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.15) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Aimmune Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.32) to ($0.84). Aimmune Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.87) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aimmune Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.98) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.65) to ($3.01). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($2.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.02) to ($1.54). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Aimmune Therapeutics.

Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.06). During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.95) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AIMT shares. BidaskClub cut Aimmune Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Aimmune Therapeutics from to in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. JMP Securities cut Aimmune Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (down from $33.00) on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Aimmune Therapeutics from $64.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Aimmune Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.67.

AIMT stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.98. 978,440 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,072,357. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.67. The company has a market cap of $904.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 0.38. Aimmune Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $10.09 and a 1-year high of $37.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

In related news, Director Patrick G. Enright acquired 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.18 per share, with a total value of $1,522,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 54,348 shares in the company, valued at $661,958.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jayson Donald Alexander Dallas acquired 2,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.74 per share, with a total value of $49,942.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 132,665 shares of company stock valued at $1,650,792. 13.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIMT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $32,000. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Aimmune Therapeutics by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,039 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Aimmune Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Aimmune Therapeutics by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,579 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Aimmune Therapeutics by 1,132.6% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. 74.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aimmune Therapeutics Company Profile

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy (CODIT) product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy.

