Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (AQN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 on April 15th

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE:AQN) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.141 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th.

Algonquin Power & Utilities has increased its dividend by an average of 6.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a payout ratio of 82.4% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect Algonquin Power & Utilities to earn $0.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 77.8%.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

Shares of NYSE AQN traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,040,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,418,251. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.59. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 1-year low of $9.53 and a 1-year high of $16.85.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 32.65% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $439.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.87 million. Analysts predict that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AQN shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial raised shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sector perform under weight” rating to an “outperfrom under weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank lowered shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $15.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Algonquin Power & Utilities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.42.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through a portfolio of non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

Recommended Story: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.