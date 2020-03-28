Ameresco Inc (NYSE:AMRC) Short Interest Update

Ameresco Inc (NYSE:AMRC) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,051,600 shares, a drop of 16.5% from the February 27th total of 1,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 217,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days. Approximately 4.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE:AMRC traded down $2.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.81. The stock had a trading volume of 237,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,305. Ameresco has a 52 week low of $13.11 and a 52 week high of $26.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $826.31 million, a PE ratio of 15.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.09.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.07. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $306.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.55 million. Analysts forecast that Ameresco will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMRC. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Ameresco from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Ameresco from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Ameresco from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price (up previously from $9.50) on shares of Ameresco in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.67.

In other Ameresco news, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $17,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,783,361 shares in the company, valued at $59,146,421.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David J. Corrsin sold 52,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $920,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 791,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,851,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,002,620 shares of company stock valued at $20,770,850. Corporate insiders own 55.86% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Ameresco by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Ameresco by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd raised its position in Ameresco by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd now owns 31,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Ameresco by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Ameresco by 542.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in North America and Europe. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions.

