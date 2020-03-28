American Axle & Manufact. Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:AXL)

American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders purchased 5,678 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,913% compared to the average volume of 282 put options.

AXL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufact. from $10.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of American Axle & Manufact. from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of American Axle & Manufact. from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufact. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufact. from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

NYSE AXL traded down $0.66 on Friday, reaching $3.78. 2,972,868 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,188,224. American Axle & Manufact. has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $16.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $499.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.87, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68.

American Axle & Manufact. (NYSE:AXL) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The auto parts company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.12. American Axle & Manufact. had a negative net margin of 7.42% and a positive return on equity of 13.56%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Axle & Manufact. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other American Axle & Manufact. news, Director John F. Smith acquired 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.01 per share, for a total transaction of $39,065.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 67,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $407,886.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Herbert K. Parker acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.70 per share, for a total transaction of $171,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 38,711 shares in the company, valued at $220,652.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 46,500 shares of company stock worth $256,865 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AXL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in American Axle & Manufact. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,199,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufact. in the fourth quarter valued at $11,297,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufact. by 10.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,120,256 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,340,000 after purchasing an additional 201,300 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Bolt Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufact. in the fourth quarter valued at $2,138,000. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufact. in the fourth quarter valued at $1,834,000. 97.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, validates, and manufactures driveline, metal forming, powertrain, and casting products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, Europe, and internationally. The company's Driveline segment offers axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, transfer cases, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

