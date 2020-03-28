American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,218,000 shares, a decrease of 12.9% from the February 27th total of 5,990,000 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,860,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Shares of NYSE AMH traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.13. 3,785,384 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,079,603. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.76, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52-week low of $17.50 and a 52-week high of $29.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.57 and its 200-day moving average is $26.26.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $284.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.07 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.12% and a net margin of 11.13%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.02%.

In other news, EVP Stephanie G. Heim acquired 3,810 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.68 per share, with a total value of $74,980.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas N. Benham acquired 5,385 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.57 per share, with a total value of $94,614.45. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,044.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 1,400,396 shares of company stock valued at $39,272,298. 27.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 4,994.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,226,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202,857 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands boosted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 92,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 411,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,653,000 after acquiring an additional 2,736 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 244.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 73,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 51,982 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMH. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. JMP Securities upped their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Zelman & Associates cut American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Homes 4 Rent currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.90.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

