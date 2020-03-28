Analysts Expect Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) to Post -$0.10 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) will announce ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Aptose Biosciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.11) to ($0.10). Aptose Biosciences posted earnings per share of ($0.14) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aptose Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.43). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.63) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.00) to ($0.43). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Aptose Biosciences.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01.

APTO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aptose Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Aptose Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.80.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTO. P.A.W. Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 680,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,856,000 after purchasing an additional 180,000 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in Aptose Biosciences by 8.6% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,609,424 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,356,000 after purchasing an additional 127,836 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Aptose Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,508,000. Voss Capital LLC bought a new stake in Aptose Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,732,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 237,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APTO traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $5.99. The stock had a trading volume of 713,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,041,974. Aptose Biosciences has a twelve month low of $1.81 and a twelve month high of $9.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.12 and a 200 day moving average of $4.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $469.82 million, a PE ratio of -11.52 and a beta of 1.64.

About Aptose Biosciences

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

