Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC) Short Interest Update

Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 7,281,600 shares, a drop of 16.8% from the February 27th total of 8,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of ARNC traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.68. 6,397,990 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,520,300. The firm has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 1.47. Arconic has a 12-month low of $11.38 and a 12-month high of $34.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.34.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. Arconic had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Arconic will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arconic news, EVP Katherine H. Ramundo sold 32,733 shares of Arconic stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.57, for a total transaction of $1,000,647.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,766,499.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARNC. Robecosam AG raised its holdings in shares of Arconic by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 710,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arconic in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arconic by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Arconic by 80.3% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,623 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Arconic in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ARNC. Argus raised shares of Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Arconic from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Arconic in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of Arconic in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Arconic from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.30.

Arconic Inc engineers, manufactures, and sells lightweight metals worldwide. The company operate in three segments: Engineered Products and Solutions, Global Rolled Products, and Transportation and Construction Solutions. The Engineered Products and Solutions segment produces and sells fastening systems and seamless rolled rings; investment castings, including airfoils and forged jet engine components; and extruded, machined, and formed aircraft parts for aerospace (commercial and defense), industrial, commercial transportation, and power generation end markets.

