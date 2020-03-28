Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH) Short Interest Down 24.1% in March

Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,465,400 shares, a decrease of 24.1% from the February 27th total of 3,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 603,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days. Approximately 4.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ASH. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Ashland Global from to in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Ashland Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on Ashland Global from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ashland Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Ashland Global from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Ashland Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.89.

Shares of NYSE:ASH traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.51. 559,615 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 847,801. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.95. Ashland Global has a 52-week low of $38.88 and a 52-week high of $81.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 5.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.15.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. Ashland Global had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 23.88%. The business had revenue of $533.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.68 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. Ashland Global’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ashland Global will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.00%.

In other Ashland Global news, CEO Guillermo Novo bought 12,900 shares of Ashland Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $78.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,584.00. 9.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Ashland Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Ashland Global by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC bought a new position in Ashland Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Riverview Trust Co raised its holdings in Ashland Global by 68.6% during the fourth quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in Ashland Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. Institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

Ashland Global Company Profile

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

