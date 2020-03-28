Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB) Shares Sold by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB) by 19.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,357 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,470 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Associated Banc during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Associated Banc by 91.9% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,308 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Associated Banc by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Associated Banc by 56.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,433 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Associated Banc during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Institutional investors own 75.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ASB traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,378,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,240,844. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.86. Associated Banc Corp has a 52 week low of $10.23 and a 52 week high of $23.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 6.64, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.20.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. Associated Banc had a net margin of 20.79% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The firm had revenue of $293.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Associated Banc Corp will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.67%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.55%.

In other Associated Banc news, Director William R. Hutchinson bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $65,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 99,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,288,261. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John P. Hankerd sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.57, for a total transaction of $123,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,358.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 27,000 shares of company stock worth $432,170 in the last three months. 2.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Associated Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised shares of Associated Banc from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Associated Banc in a research report on Monday, January 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Associated Banc from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Associated Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. Its Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; and lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications.

