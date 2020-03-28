Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 7,731,700 shares, a growth of 91.4% from the February 27th total of 4,040,000 shares. Currently, 6.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,610,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days.

Several research analysts have commented on ATH shares. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Athene from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Athene from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Athene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Athene from $55.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Athene from $56.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.18.

In related news, CFO Martin P. Klein acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.25 per share, for a total transaction of $101,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 142,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,596,837.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence Ruisi sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total transaction of $382,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,493,138.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATH. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Athene by 142.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Athene during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Athene by 8,332.1% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,361 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC purchased a new stake in Athene during the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Athene during the 4th quarter valued at about $141,000. 68.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Athene stock traded down $2.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,339,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,200,651. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.31. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 2.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.96. Athene has a 52 week low of $13.37 and a 52 week high of $50.43.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Athene had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 10.56%. Athene’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Athene will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

About Athene

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products in the United States and Bermuda. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; and funding agreements and pension risk transfer products to institutional investors. The company's products are designed for individuals and institutions seeking to fund retirement needs.

