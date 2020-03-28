Atlantic Power Corp (NYSE:AT) Short Interest Up 64.3% in March

Posted by on Mar 28th, 2020

Atlantic Power Corp (NYSE:AT) (TSE:ATP) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 795,500 shares, an increase of 64.3% from the February 27th total of 484,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 311,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other Atlantic Power news, CEO James J. Moore, Jr. bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.22 per share, for a total transaction of $55,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,076,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,390,331.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 29,000 shares of company stock worth $63,420. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its position in Atlantic Power by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 17,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 6,323 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atlantic Power by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 106,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atlantic Power by 90.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 13,609 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Atlantic Power by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 563,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 29,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Atlantic Power by 1.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,115,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,950,000 after acquiring an additional 33,130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Atlantic Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Atlantic Power from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Atlantic Power from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Atlantic Power from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.63.

Shares of NYSE AT traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.07. 622,375 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 817,566. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.05, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $221.43 million, a PE ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.34. Atlantic Power has a 1-year low of $1.70 and a 1-year high of $2.67.

Atlantic Power (NYSE:AT) (TSE:ATP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.15). Atlantic Power had a negative return on equity of 281.82% and a negative net margin of 16.23%. The firm had revenue of $66.20 million for the quarter.

About Atlantic Power

Atlantic Power Corp. is a power producer company, which engages in owning power generation assets. The firm operates through its segments: East U.S., West U.S., Canada and Un-Allocated Corporate. It projects sell electricity and steam to investment-grade utilities and creditworthy large customers under long term Power Purchase Agreements.

Further Reading: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit