Atlantic Power Corp (NYSE:AT) Short Interest Up 64.3% in March

Atlantic Power Corp (NYSE:AT) (TSE:ATP) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 795,500 shares, an increase of 64.3% from the February 27th total of 484,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 311,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other Atlantic Power news, CEO James J. Moore, Jr. bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.22 per share, for a total transaction of $55,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,076,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,390,331.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 29,000 shares of company stock worth $63,420. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its position in Atlantic Power by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 17,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 6,323 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atlantic Power by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 106,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atlantic Power by 90.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 13,609 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Atlantic Power by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 563,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 29,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Atlantic Power by 1.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,115,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,950,000 after acquiring an additional 33,130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Atlantic Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Atlantic Power from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Atlantic Power from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Atlantic Power from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.63.

Shares of NYSE AT traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.07. 622,375 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 817,566. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.05, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $221.43 million, a PE ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.34. Atlantic Power has a 1-year low of $1.70 and a 1-year high of $2.67.

Atlantic Power (NYSE:AT) (TSE:ATP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.15). Atlantic Power had a negative return on equity of 281.82% and a negative net margin of 16.23%. The firm had revenue of $66.20 million for the quarter.

About Atlantic Power

Atlantic Power Corp. is a power producer company, which engages in owning power generation assets. The firm operates through its segments: East U.S., West U.S., Canada and Un-Allocated Corporate. It projects sell electricity and steam to investment-grade utilities and creditworthy large customers under long term Power Purchase Agreements.

