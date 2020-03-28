Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) Shares Acquired by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 29.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,640 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,868 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $11,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,529 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 736 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 12,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlassian alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TEAM. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Atlassian from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Cleveland Research assumed coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Atlassian has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.50.

Atlassian stock traded down $5.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $142.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,546,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,338,063. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.43. Atlassian Co. PLC has a twelve month low of $100.25 and a twelve month high of $156.12. The firm has a market cap of $18.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.94, a PEG ratio of 47.74 and a beta of 1.11.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $408.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.43 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 17.44% and a positive return on equity of 0.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Atlassian Co. PLC will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

Further Reading: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.