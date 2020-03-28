AT&T (NYSE:T) Receives “Buy” Rating from Argus

Argus reiterated their buy rating on shares of AT&T (NYSE:T) in a research report released on Friday, LiveTradingNews reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on AT&T from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Cowen downgraded AT&T from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded AT&T from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Raymond James downgraded AT&T from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on AT&T in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.92.

Get AT&T alerts:

Shares of T stock traded down $0.76 on Friday, hitting $29.84. The stock had a trading volume of 46,366,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,287,856. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.47. The company has a market cap of $219.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.64. AT&T has a one year low of $26.08 and a one year high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $46.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.06 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that AT&T will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.97%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,781,000.00. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of T. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. grace capital acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 229.1% during the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.10% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Featured Story: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.