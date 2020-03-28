Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,355,900 shares, a drop of 13.1% from the February 27th total of 1,560,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 560,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.
AVY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $137.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $142.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.33.
In related news, Director David E. I. Pyott sold 5,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.72, for a total value of $667,183.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,959,257.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Lori J. Bondar bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $112.85 per share, with a total value of $56,425.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,624,362.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
Avery Dennison stock traded down $1.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $100.31. The company had a trading volume of 543,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 897,951. The firm has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of 28.02, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Avery Dennison has a one year low of $76.96 and a one year high of $141.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $119.23 and a 200 day moving average of $124.01.
Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.04. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 51.98%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Avery Dennison will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.15%.
About Avery Dennison
Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.
Featured Article: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection
Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.