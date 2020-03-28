Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,355,900 shares, a drop of 13.1% from the February 27th total of 1,560,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 560,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

AVY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $137.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $142.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.33.

In related news, Director David E. I. Pyott sold 5,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.72, for a total value of $667,183.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,959,257.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Lori J. Bondar bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $112.85 per share, with a total value of $56,425.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,624,362.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,103,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $406,031,000 after purchasing an additional 879,996 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,923,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $251,638,000 after purchasing an additional 5,234 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,322,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $172,665,000 after purchasing an additional 58,613 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,087,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,243,000 after purchasing an additional 115,675 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,990,000. 88.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avery Dennison stock traded down $1.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $100.31. The company had a trading volume of 543,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 897,951. The firm has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of 28.02, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Avery Dennison has a one year low of $76.96 and a one year high of $141.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $119.23 and a 200 day moving average of $124.01.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.04. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 51.98%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Avery Dennison will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.15%.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

