Axis Capital Holdings Limited (AXS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.41 on April 15th

Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.41 per share by the insurance provider on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th.

Axis Capital has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Axis Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 30.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Axis Capital to earn $5.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.9%.

Shares of AXS stock traded down $1.19 on Friday, hitting $38.25. 732,261 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,021,902. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.41. Axis Capital has a 52 week low of $31.82 and a 52 week high of $67.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $786.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.78 million. Axis Capital had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 5.39%. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.61) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Axis Capital will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AXS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axis Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Axis Capital from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Axis Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.50.

In related news, CFO Peter Vogt bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.00 per share, with a total value of $84,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 58,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,445,198. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Henry B. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.91, for a total transaction of $649,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,919,392.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 10,464 shares of company stock worth $435,902 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Axis Capital

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, hull, and war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

