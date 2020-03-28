Axos Financial Inc (NYSE:AX) Short Interest Update

Axos Financial Inc (NYSE:AX) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,307,800 shares, a drop of 13.4% from the February 27th total of 3,820,000 shares. Currently, 6.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 345,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.6 days.

Shares of AX traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.18. The company had a trading volume of 347,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 760,075. Axos Financial has a 1-year low of $13.69 and a 1-year high of $33.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 23.16%. The business had revenue of $129.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.15 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Axos Financial will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director J Brandon Black acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.10 per share, for a total transaction of $95,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,835.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Eshel Bar-Adon acquired 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.87 per share, for a total transaction of $45,549.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,577,716.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 7,900 shares of company stock worth $144,303 in the last 90 days. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Axos Financial in the 4th quarter worth $18,860,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Axos Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $14,900,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axos Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $14,888,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Axos Financial by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 885,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,798,000 after purchasing an additional 291,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Axos Financial by 966.1% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 278,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,425,000 after purchasing an additional 252,122 shares during the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AX shares. TheStreet downgraded Axos Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Wedbush started coverage on Axos Financial in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Axos Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.33.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for BofI Federal Bank that provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, and time deposit accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured and commercial lending products; specialty finance factoring products; prime loans to customers secured by new and used automobiles; and term unsecured personal loans to individual borrowers, as well as overdraft lines of credit.

