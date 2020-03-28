AZZ Inc (NYSE:AZZ) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

AZZ Inc (NYSE:AZZ) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 434,900 shares, a drop of 22.8% from the February 27th total of 563,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 176,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of AZZ during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of AZZ by 75.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of AZZ during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of AZZ by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AZZ during the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AZZ traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.69. 144,272 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,537. The firm has a market capitalization of $726.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.27. AZZ has a twelve month low of $19.31 and a twelve month high of $50.36.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. The company had revenue of $291.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.31 million. AZZ had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 10.79%. AZZ’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Analysts predict that AZZ will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AZZ. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AZZ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of AZZ from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AZZ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th.

AZZ Inc provides galvanizing and metal coating services, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. The company operates through two segments, Energy Segment and Metal Coatings.

