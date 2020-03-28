Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) Upgraded to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on NTB. Citigroup reduced their target price on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.60.

Shares of NYSE:NTB traded down $1.27 on Tuesday, hitting $16.51. 368,986 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 443,062. The firm has a market capitalization of $956.39 million, a P/E ratio of 5.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a 1-year low of $13.76 and a 1-year high of $40.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.66%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,162,098 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,021,000 after acquiring an additional 202,600 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 982,543 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,374,000 after purchasing an additional 15,788 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 960,582 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,561,000 after purchasing an additional 12,043 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 956,709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,417,000 after purchasing an additional 225,546 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 761,675 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,197,000 after purchasing an additional 134,415 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's lending portfolio includes residential mortgage lending, automobile financing, consumer financing, credit cards, overdraft facilities, commercial real estate lending, and commercial and industrial loans.

