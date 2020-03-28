Berenberg Bank Trims JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) Target Price to GBX 620

JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) had its price objective reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 950 ($12.50) to GBX 620 ($8.16) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on JD. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 930 ($12.23) to GBX 925 ($12.17) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 881 ($11.59) to GBX 560 ($7.37) and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. UBS Group lowered shares of JD Sports Fashion to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 790 ($10.39) to GBX 860 ($11.31) in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.84) target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Friday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 872.27 ($11.47).

Get JD Sports Fashion alerts:

JD Sports Fashion stock traded down GBX 39.30 ($0.52) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 477.10 ($6.28). 3,628,897 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,330,000. JD Sports Fashion has a one year low of GBX 274.70 ($3.61) and a one year high of GBX 890 ($11.71). The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.92, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 683.47 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 755.61.

JD Sports Fashion Plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashionwear, and outdoor clothing and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company retails sports and fashion clothing, footwear, equipment, and sports and leisure goods, as well as distributes sports clothing and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby clothing and accessories.

Featured Article: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for JD Sports Fashion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD Sports Fashion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.