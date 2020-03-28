Berkeley Group’s (BKG) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

UBS Group restated their buy rating on shares of Berkeley Group (LON:BKG) in a report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a GBX 4,700 ($61.83) price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of GBX 6,275 ($82.54).

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on BKG. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Berkeley Group from GBX 3,830 ($50.38) to GBX 3,160 ($41.57) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Liberum Capital reissued a sell rating on shares of Berkeley Group in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. HSBC raised shares of Berkeley Group to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 4,540 ($59.72) to GBX 6,620 ($87.08) in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Berkeley Group from GBX 3,800 ($49.99) to GBX 4,400 ($57.88) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued an add rating on shares of Berkeley Group in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 4,718.09 ($62.06).

BKG stock traded down GBX 51 ($0.67) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 3,644 ($47.93). The company had a trading volume of 1,995,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,898. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.04, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Berkeley Group has a 1 year low of GBX 3,055 ($40.19) and a 1 year high of GBX 5,562 ($73.16). The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 4,573.13 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 4,602.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be issued a GBX 99.32 ($1.31) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.73%. This is a positive change from Berkeley Group’s previous dividend of $20.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. Berkeley Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.30%.

In other Berkeley Group news, insider Peter Vernon acquired 1,391 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 4,789 ($63.00) per share, for a total transaction of £66,614.99 ($87,628.24). Also, insider Glyn Barker acquired 570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 3,616 ($47.57) per share, with a total value of £20,611.20 ($27,112.87).

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brands.

