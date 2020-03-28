BHP Group Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:BBL)

BHP Group PLC (NYSE:BBL) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors purchased 3,183 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,110% compared to the typical volume of 144 put options.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in BHP Group during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in BHP Group by 145.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in BHP Group during the 4th quarter valued at $162,000. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in BHP Group by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,761 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in BHP Group by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,036 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the period. 4.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BHP Group stock traded down $1.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,276,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,838,887. BHP Group has a 52-week low of $23.64 and a 52-week high of $51.87. The company has a market cap of $30.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a yield of 6.1%. BHP Group’s payout ratio is currently 71.04%.

BBL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Monday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

