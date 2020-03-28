Blackrock Muniyield Fund Inc. (NYSE:MYD) Position Increased by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG increased its stake in Blackrock Muniyield Fund Inc. (NYSE:MYD) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 743,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,858 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Blackrock Muniyield Fund were worth $11,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MYD. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in Blackrock Muniyield Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $148,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Blackrock Muniyield Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $154,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in Blackrock Muniyield Fund by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 14,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 3,824 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Blackrock Muniyield Fund by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 27,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 6,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Blackrock Muniyield Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $429,000. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Blackrock Muniyield Fund alerts:

Blackrock Muniyield Fund stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.92. 263,356 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 252,697. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.57. Blackrock Muniyield Fund Inc. has a one year low of $9.90 and a one year high of $15.45.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.056 per share. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th.

About Blackrock Muniyield Fund

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily in long-term investment-grade municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years. It is exempt from federal income taxes.

Recommended Story: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackrock Muniyield Fund Inc. (NYSE:MYD).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Muniyield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Muniyield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.