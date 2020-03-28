British Land (LON:BLND) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of British Land (LON:BLND) in a research report released on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of British Land to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 606 ($7.97) to GBX 661 ($8.70) in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of British Land from GBX 550 ($7.23) to GBX 575 ($7.56) and gave the company a sector performer rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of British Land from GBX 580 ($7.63) to GBX 630 ($8.29) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of British Land from GBX 399 ($5.25) to GBX 450 ($5.92) and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of British Land from GBX 630 ($8.29) to GBX 540 ($7.10) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. British Land presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 583.15 ($7.67).

LON BLND traded down GBX 12.60 ($0.17) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 342 ($4.50). 5,237,058 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,540,000. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 481.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 560.96. British Land has a 1 year low of GBX 330.10 ($4.34) and a 1 year high of GBX 649.40 ($8.54).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a GBX 7.98 ($0.11) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. British Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.47%.

In other British Land news, insider Tim Score acquired 4,082 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 612 ($8.05) per share, for a total transaction of £24,981.84 ($32,862.19). Insiders bought a total of 4,176 shares of company stock worth $2,543,013 in the last quarter.

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on Retail around the UK and London Offices. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £16.8bn (British Land share: £12.9bn) as at 30 September 2018 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

