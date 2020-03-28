Brokerages Expect Caretrust REIT Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE) Will Post Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Caretrust REIT Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE) to post earnings per share of $0.34 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Caretrust REIT’s earnings. Caretrust REIT reported earnings per share of $0.32 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Caretrust REIT will report full-year earnings of $1.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.38. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.51. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Caretrust REIT.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Caretrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Caretrust REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 28th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Caretrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Caretrust REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Caretrust REIT in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.13.

CTRE stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.60. The company had a trading volume of 932,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,524,340. Caretrust REIT has a 1 year low of $7.16 and a 1 year high of $25.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.20 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This is a boost from Caretrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Caretrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 66.18%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in Caretrust REIT by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,546,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293,115 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Caretrust REIT by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,946,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,653,000 after purchasing an additional 22,020 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Caretrust REIT by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,461,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,693 shares during the period. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Caretrust REIT in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,943,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Caretrust REIT by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,405,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000,000 after purchasing an additional 560,572 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of seniors housing and healthcare-related properties. With 199 net-leased healthcare properties and three operated seniors housing properties in 27 states, CareTrust is pursuing opportunities across the nation to acquire properties that will be leased to a diverse group of local, regional and national seniors housing operators, healthcare services providers, and other healthcare-related businesses.

