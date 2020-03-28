Brokerages Set HENNES & MAURIT/ADR (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Price Target at $4.25

HENNES & MAURIT/ADR (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.25.

HNNMY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of HENNES & MAURIT/ADR in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HENNES & MAURIT/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of HENNES & MAURIT/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of HENNES & MAURIT/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of HENNES & MAURIT/ADR from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th.

Shares of HENNES & MAURIT/ADR stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.45. 231,516 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,346. The stock has a market cap of $21.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.83. HENNES & MAURIT/ADR has a 12-month low of $1.88 and a 12-month high of $4.36.

HENNES & MAURIT/ADR (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. HENNES & MAURIT/ADR had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.14%. On average, equities analysts forecast that HENNES & MAURIT/ADR will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a $0.068 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This represents a yield of 1.92%.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, and cosmetics for women, men, teenagers, children, and babies worldwide. It offers sportswear, underwear, shoes, bags, beauty products, stationery, ready-to-wear, jeans, home textiles, and homeware; and interior products for living rooms, kitchens, bedrooms, bathrooms, and kids' rooms.

