Brokerages Set HENNES & MAURIT/ADR (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Price Target at $4.25

HENNES & MAURIT/ADR (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.25.
HNNMY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of HENNES & MAURIT/ADR in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HENNES & MAURIT/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of HENNES & MAURIT/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of HENNES & MAURIT/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of HENNES & MAURIT/ADR from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th.
Shares of HENNES & MAURIT/ADR stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.45. 231,516 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,346. The stock has a market cap of $21.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.83. HENNES & MAURIT/ADR has a 12-month low of $1.88 and a 12-month high of $4.36.
The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a $0.068 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This represents a yield of 1.92%.
About HENNES & MAURIT/ADR
H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, and cosmetics for women, men, teenagers, children, and babies worldwide. It offers sportswear, underwear, shoes, bags, beauty products, stationery, ready-to-wear, jeans, home textiles, and homeware; and interior products for living rooms, kitchens, bedrooms, bathrooms, and kids' rooms.
