Brokerages Set TELUS Co. (TSE:T) Target Price at C$54.33

TELUS Co. (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$54.33.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on T. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$63.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Scotiabank set a C$58.00 price objective on shares of TELUS and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. National Bank Financial set a C$55.00 price objective on shares of TELUS and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$51.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Cormark raised their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$51.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th.

Shares of T stock traded down C$0.65 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$21.25. 3,507,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,748,977. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.66, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$45.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$48.44. TELUS has a twelve month low of C$18.55 and a twelve month high of C$27.74.

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.34. The business had revenue of C$3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.86 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that TELUS will post 3.1099999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be given a $0.582 dividend. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $2.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.96%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.84%.

About TELUS

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business security solutions.

