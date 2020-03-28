Cairn Energy (LON:CNE) Receives Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Cairn Energy (LON:CNE) in a report released on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

CNE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Cairn Energy from GBX 264 ($3.47) to GBX 259 ($3.41) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised Cairn Energy to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 194 ($2.55) to GBX 246 ($3.24) in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.89) target price on shares of Cairn Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Cairn Energy in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set a buy rating and a GBX 190 ($2.50) target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Cairn Energy from GBX 220 ($2.89) to GBX 200 ($2.63) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 209.44 ($2.76).

Shares of CNE traded down GBX 5.30 ($0.07) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 81 ($1.07). 3,024,392 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,590,000. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 126.80 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 172.83. The company has a market cap of $471.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.09. Cairn Energy has a 1-year low of GBX 57.35 ($0.75) and a 1-year high of GBX 216.80 ($2.85). The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.44.

Cairn Energy Company Profile

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. The company holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom; Norway; and the Atlantic Margin, including Senegal, Mexico, Suriname, Côte d'Ivoire, Mauritania, and the Republic of Ireland.

