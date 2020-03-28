Calian Group (TSE:CGY) Price Target Cut to C$43.00

Calian Group (TSE:CGY) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$51.00 to C$43.00 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Desjardins reissued a buy rating on shares of Calian Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Calian Group from C$45.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th.

CGY stock traded down C$0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching C$35.00. 14,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,776. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$43.21 and its 200-day moving average price is C$38.83. Calian Group has a 52-week low of C$31.29 and a 52-week high of C$47.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.81, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.68 million and a PE ratio of 13.22.

Calian Group (TSE:CGY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported C$0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.48 by C$0.19. The firm had revenue of C$99.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$87.30 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Calian Group will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. Calian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.31%.

About Calian Group

Calian Group Ltd. engages in the systems engineering, manufacturing, training, information technology, and health care solutions to industries and government in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's Systems Engineering division plans, designs, and implements solutions in satellite communications, defense/security, and high-end telecommunications sectors.

