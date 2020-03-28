Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Upgraded to “Buy” at TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$28.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$34.00.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$36.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$33.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Western Bank has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$33.90.

Canadian Western Bank stock traded down C$1.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$17.48. The company had a trading volume of 678,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,620. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion and a PE ratio of 5.62. Canadian Western Bank has a one year low of C$15.70 and a one year high of C$36.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$27.15 and a 200 day moving average of C$31.84.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported C$0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.81 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$219.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$223.09 million. Equities analysts expect that Canadian Western Bank will post 3.4530036 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Canadian Western Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Canadian Western Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.37%.

In other news, Director Robert L. Phillips purchased 1,500 shares of Canadian Western Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$20.12 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$423,968.64. Also, Senior Officer Darrell Robert Jones purchased 4,000 shares of Canadian Western Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$19.81 per share, for a total transaction of C$79,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$398,775.30. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 9,100 shares of company stock worth $191,185.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, senior, chequing, youth, and student accounts, as well as specialized accounts, including corporate and commercial, organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts.

