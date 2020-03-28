Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI) Shares Acquired by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 529,099 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,863 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Capri were worth $20,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Capri during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Capri during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Capri during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Capri during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Capri during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Capri alerts:

CPRI traded down $1.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.67. The stock had a trading volume of 3,956,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,324,233. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.28. Capri Holdings Ltd has a 52 week low of $5.42 and a 52 week high of $50.00.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. Capri had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 6.08%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Capri Holdings Ltd will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CPRI. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Capri from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Capri in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Capri from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Capri from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Capri in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capri presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.86.

Capri Profile

Capri Holdings Limited design, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel and accessories. It operates in four segments: MK Retail, MK Wholesale, MK Licensing, and Jimmy Choo. The MK Retail segment sells women's apparel; handbags and small leather goods; men's apparel; footwear; and licensed products comprising watches, jewelry, fragrances, and beauty and eyewear.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.