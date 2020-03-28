CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Upgraded to “Sell” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CarGurus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research raised shares of CarGurus from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $55.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Sunday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.25.

Shares of CARG stock traded down $1.56 on Friday, hitting $18.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,699,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,234,760. CarGurus has a twelve month low of $14.25 and a twelve month high of $42.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.24, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.55.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. CarGurus had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 17.62%. The company had revenue of $158.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.80 million. On average, analysts expect that CarGurus will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CarGurus news, CEO Langley Steinert sold 12,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total transaction of $241,920.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,515,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,532,690.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jason Trevisan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total transaction of $359,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 313,594 shares in the company, valued at $11,264,296.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 401,268 shares of company stock worth $12,752,416 over the last three months. Insiders own 34.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CARG. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in CarGurus by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,720,000 after buying an additional 18,225 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in CarGurus during the 1st quarter worth about $296,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 208.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 2,004.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 606,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,784,000 after purchasing an additional 578,066 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,532,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,440,000 after purchasing an additional 59,333 shares during the period. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CarGurus Company Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

