Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) Issues Earnings Results

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 44.08% and a negative net margin of 1,423.96%. The firm had revenue of $0.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.63 million.

NASDAQ:CLDX opened at $1.85 on Friday. Celldex Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $5.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.31. The company has a current ratio of 6.32, a quick ratio of 6.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Celldex Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price (down previously from $19.00) on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development, and commercialization of immunotherapies and other targeted biologics. Its drug candidates have the ability to engage the human immune system and directly inhibit tumors to treat specific types of cancer and other diseases. Its pipeline includes Varlilumab, CDX-1140, and CDX-301, and CDX-3379.

