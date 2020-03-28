Centrica (LON:CNA) Price Target Cut to GBX 50 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Centrica (LON:CNA) had its target price cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 85 ($1.12) to GBX 50 ($0.66) in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a hold rating on the integrated energy company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CNA. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Centrica from GBX 83 ($1.09) to GBX 86 ($1.13) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Centrica from GBX 80 ($1.05) to GBX 90.40 ($1.19) and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Kepler Capital Markets cut Centrica to a reduce rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup upgraded Centrica to a buy rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 128 ($1.68) to GBX 100 ($1.32) in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price target on Centrica from GBX 76 ($1.00) to GBX 80 ($1.05) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Centrica currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 82.95 ($1.09).

Shares of CNA traded down GBX 3.08 ($0.04) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 39.97 ($0.53). 36,337,403 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,600,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 297.66, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.93. Centrica has a 12-month low of GBX 35.01 ($0.46) and a 12-month high of GBX 116.55 ($1.53). The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 64.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 75.87.

Centrica (LON:CNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The integrated energy company reported GBX 7.30 ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 7.30 ($0.10). On average, research analysts expect that Centrica will post 1258.1932799 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a GBX 3.50 ($0.05) dividend. This is a boost from Centrica’s previous dividend of $1.50. This represents a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. Centrica’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.28%.

Centrica Company Profile

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Germany, Norway, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Centrica Consumer, Centrica Business, and Exploration & Production segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

