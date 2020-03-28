Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 30th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th.

Shares of CHE.UN traded down C$0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$4.75. 562,191 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,642. The company has a market cap of $439.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.40. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of C$4.04 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 203.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$7.24 and its 200 day moving average is C$9.93.

In other Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund news, Senior Officer Rohit Bhardwaj acquired 12,000 shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$4.09 per share, with a total value of C$49,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 79,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$323,110. Also, Senior Officer Leon Aarts acquired 3,000 shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$8.71 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,136.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 74,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$649,784.52. Insiders purchased 17,000 shares of company stock worth $91,558 over the last ninety days.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CHE.UN shares. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$11.00 to C$7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a C$7.00 target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Raymond James set a C$12.00 target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$12.50 to C$7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$9.50.

About Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

