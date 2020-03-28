Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 30th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th.
Shares of CHE.UN traded down C$0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$4.75. 562,191 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,642. The company has a market cap of $439.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.40. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of C$4.04 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 203.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$7.24 and its 200 day moving average is C$9.93.
In other Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund news, Senior Officer Rohit Bhardwaj acquired 12,000 shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$4.09 per share, with a total value of C$49,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 79,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$323,110. Also, Senior Officer Leon Aarts acquired 3,000 shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$8.71 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,136.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 74,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$649,784.52. Insiders purchased 17,000 shares of company stock worth $91,558 over the last ninety days.
About Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund
Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.
