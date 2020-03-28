Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares to $69.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Commerce Bancshares has an average rating of Sell and an average price target of $56.80.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CBSH traded down $2.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 534,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,007,702. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.92 and a 200-day moving average of $64.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77, a PEG ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.81. Commerce Bancshares has a 12-month low of $45.51 and a 12-month high of $71.92.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $346.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.87 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 29.06% and a return on equity of 14.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This is an increase from Commerce Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.17%.

In related news, VP Daniel D. Callahan sold 3,880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $264,848.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,139. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin G. Barth sold 7,107 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total transaction of $482,067.81. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,587 shares in the company, valued at $3,770,466.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,144 shares of company stock worth $4,670,062 over the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Commerce Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Commerce Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,358,000. Pearl River Capital LLC grew its position in Commerce Bancshares by 9,635.2% during the 4th quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 5,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 5,203 shares during the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Commerce Bancshares by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Commerce Bancshares by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,318,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,545,000 after purchasing an additional 89,772 shares during the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

See Also: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.