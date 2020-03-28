Commercial National Financial (OTCMKTS:CNAF) Shares Up 1.6%

Shares of Commercial National Financial Corp (OTCMKTS:CNAF) were up 1.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $16.77 and last traded at $16.77, approximately 300 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 1,601 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.50.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Commercial National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.45. The firm has a market cap of $48.91 million, a PE ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.25.

Commercial National Financial (OTCMKTS:CNAF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.61 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.08%.

Commercial National Financial Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CNAF)

Commercial National Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Commercial Bank & Trust of PA that provides various banking services in Pennsylvania. The company offers checking, money market investment, and savings accounts; and business-time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

