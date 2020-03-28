CT Real Estate Investment (TSE:CRT) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Posted by on Mar 28th, 2020

CT Real Estate Investment (TSE:CRT) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.066 per share on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th.

CT Real Estate Investment (TSE:CRT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$123.69 million for the quarter.

Separately, National Bank Financial restated an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of CT Real Estate Investment in a research report on Sunday, January 26th.

Featured Article: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?

Dividend History for CT Real Estate Investment (TSE:CRT)

Receive News & Ratings for CT Real Estate Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CT Real Estate Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit