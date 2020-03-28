Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

Brokerages expect Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) to report $0.69 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.73 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.62. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment posted earnings per share of $0.75 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will report full year earnings of $2.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.78 to $2.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $3.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Dave & Buster’s Entertainment.

Get Dave & Buster's Entertainment alerts:

PLAY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.90.

In other news, COO Margo Lynn Manning sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $376,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 21,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,032,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $15,172,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 10,739 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $186,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 72.1% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 216,821 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,710,000 after purchasing an additional 90,861 shares in the last quarter. 99.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLAY traded down $2.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.80. 4,556,225 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,572,465. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $529.18 million, a PE ratio of 5.29, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.25. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 52 week low of $4.61 and a 52 week high of $59.60.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (PLAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.