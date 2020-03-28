Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Discovery Inc Series C from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th.

Get Discovery Inc Series C alerts:

NASDAQ DISCK traded down $1.59 on Tuesday, reaching $17.16. The company had a trading volume of 5,217,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,675,711. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.30 and its 200 day moving average is $27.09. Discovery Inc Series C has a 52-week low of $15.43 and a 52-week high of $31.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.39.

Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.01). Discovery Inc Series C had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 18.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RNC Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Discovery Inc Series C during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,958,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Discovery Inc Series C during the fourth quarter valued at about $140,850,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in Discovery Inc Series C during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. National Pension Service grew its position in Discovery Inc Series C by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 48,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Discovery Inc Series C by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,369,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,415,000 after buying an additional 13,878 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.11% of the company’s stock.

About Discovery Inc Series C

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

Recommended Story: Trade War

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Inc Series C Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery Inc Series C and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.