Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Shares Acquired by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 302,430 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,010 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.30% of Dolby Laboratories worth $20,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DLB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,275 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,211,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 19.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 159,278 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,296,000 after purchasing an additional 26,411 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 151.3% during the fourth quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 32,288 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 19,442 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 385.6% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,342 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 4,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 60.3% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 180,886 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $11,692,000 after purchasing an additional 68,012 shares during the last quarter. 58.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. B. Riley upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Barrington Research cut their price target on Dolby Laboratories from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.25.

NYSE:DLB traded down $3.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 441,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,439. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.05. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.78. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.68 and a 52-week high of $73.20.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $291.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.81 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 16.71%. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, SVP Giles Baker sold 43,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.80, for a total value of $2,969,408.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Avadis Tevanian sold 1,998 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total value of $140,819.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 199,016 shares of company stock valued at $14,160,950 in the last quarter. 38.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for TVs, set-top boxes (STBs), personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, mobile devices, and digital radio; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for home theaters, cinemas, device speakers, mobile devices, and headphones.

